MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Receives $142.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,538. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.44. 757,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,675. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $115.95 and a fifty-two week high of $162.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.