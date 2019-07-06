Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Mattel has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.