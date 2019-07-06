Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Matrix Service has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.39 million, a P/E ratio of 135.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $40,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $306,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

