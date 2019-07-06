Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.52.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

