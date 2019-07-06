Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Magellan Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $99.78.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 0.18%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

