Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of LXFR opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Luxfer had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 5,200 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $133,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Landless sold 1,250 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $29,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,863 shares of company stock worth $323,643. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 327.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.