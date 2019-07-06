Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

