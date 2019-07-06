Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday after CIBC upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and traded as high as $47.28. CIBC now has a C$82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$70.00. Linamar shares last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 47,858 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jarrell sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.02, for a total value of C$3,840,112.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,559,859.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.73.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

