Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a $2.70 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.07.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a PE ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Limelight Networks by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,681,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

