Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Royal Mail to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 250.46 ($3.27).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 211.20 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 506.80 ($6.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.43%.

In other news, insider Rico Back purchased 51,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £102,886.98 ($134,440.06). Insiders acquired a total of 251,794 shares of company stock worth $51,708,848 in the last three months.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

