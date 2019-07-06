Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LBUY stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Leafbuyer Technologies had a negative net margin of 395.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,213.60%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.