Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Paula R. Singer Sells 3,348 Shares

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $52,931.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,061.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.92 on Friday. Laureate Education Inc has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.45. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. FMR LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,265,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,283,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,466 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,371,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Laureate Education by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 271,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

