Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €615.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €615.00 ($715.12) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €530.00 ($616.28) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €570.00 ($662.79) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €545.00 ($633.72) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €550.60 ($640.23).

Kering stock opened at €522.20 ($607.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €497.36. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

