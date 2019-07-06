Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays upgraded Kennametal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Kennametal and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.38.

Kennametal stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.27 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

