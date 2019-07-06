Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,297,121.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 134,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,014,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,399,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after purchasing an additional 55,015 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

