KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the copper miner’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KAZ Minerals to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target (up previously from GBX 770 ($10.06)) on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 716.82 ($9.37).

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 556.60 ($7.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 554.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 859.20 ($11.23).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

