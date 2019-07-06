Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

KAMN opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69. Kaman has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Kaman had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Kaman’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,003,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

