JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€56.70” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($65.93) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.43 ($69.11).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €47.77 ($55.54) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €47.15.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

