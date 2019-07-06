JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €223.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €223.00 ($259.30) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC set a €234.00 ($272.09) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €219.76 ($255.54).

Allianz stock opened at €217.15 ($252.50) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €206.85. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

