Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $126.00 Price Target for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $126.00 target price on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 793,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 637,495 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

