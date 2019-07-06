Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BANKINTER S A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.
