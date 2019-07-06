Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Dart Group (LON:DTG)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dart Group (LON:DTG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Dart Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Dart Group alerts:

Shares of LON DTG opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 881.57. Dart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 735.50 ($9.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.75).

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.