Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.76 ($18.33).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

