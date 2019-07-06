JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating for the company.

Shares of JAPAY opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

