Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of JAGX opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.29) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 667.59% and a negative return on equity of 372.84%. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

