iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPic Entertainment Inc. provides premier luxury restaurant-and-theater brand. The company’s entertainment platforms offer movie theaters and bar/restaurants. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. IPic Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPIC. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of iPic Entertainment stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. iPic Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iPic Entertainment will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPic Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of iPic Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

