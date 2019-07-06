INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. INTL CONS AIRL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

