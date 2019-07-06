International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.73 million.International Speedway also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.

Shares of International Speedway stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89. International Speedway has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.77.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. International Speedway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Speedway will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from International Speedway’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.13%. International Speedway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISCA shares. BidaskClub lowered International Speedway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Speedway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

