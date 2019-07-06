International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.33. International Bancshares has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 33.47%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Resendez acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Resendez acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,466.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $207,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 5,948.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $282,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.