Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Vice Chairman Sells $1,301,100.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ICE stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 57,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,301,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.26.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

