Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells 988 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 988 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $44,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $634,623.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.55). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 67,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

