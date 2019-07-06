Insider Selling: Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $185,168.55 in Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 44,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $185,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 32,800 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $143,992.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 39,065 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $167,588.85.

On Thursday, June 6th, Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 42,181 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $180,534.68.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 43,380 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $182,196.00.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $177.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.40. Elevate Credit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.52 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

