Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $379,050.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,735.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $92.33 and a one year high of $157.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 489.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 246.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.65.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.