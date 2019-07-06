Insider Selling: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Sells $16,377,784.80 in Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 94,440 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $16,377,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Sardar Biglari sold 80,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $13,667,200.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sardar Biglari sold 240,187 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $41,028,743.34.

On Monday, June 24th, Sardar Biglari sold 13,887 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $2,360,373.39.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 211,243 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $36,031,718.51.

On Monday, June 17th, Sardar Biglari sold 72,339 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $12,299,800.17.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sardar Biglari sold 98,939 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $16,830,513.29.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $428,148.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $2,062,342.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.54.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

