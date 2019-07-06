Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells $794,641.35 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider John Paul Fillmore sold 20,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $794,641.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Chegg by 1,027.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 870.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

