Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Sells $37,052.62 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $37,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W. Christopher Matton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, W. Christopher Matton sold 62,500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $4,824,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $82.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 551,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 388.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 57.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 146,142 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 114.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 227,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

