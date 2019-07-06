Insider Selling: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Sells 1,034 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $65,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). Agree Realty had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 155.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 48,045 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,725,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.