Insider Buying: XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) Insider Acquires £29,999.97 in Stock

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) insider Margaret Snowdon bought 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £29,999.97 ($39,200.27).

XPS stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.67. The company has a market cap of $219.23 million and a PE ratio of 24.55. XPS Pensions Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

