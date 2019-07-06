Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Buys 110,000 Shares of Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,300.00 ($17,943.26).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 90,483 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,168.34 ($15,722.22).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 9,517 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,331.67 ($1,653.66).

On Thursday, May 2nd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 100,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,730.50).

On Friday, April 12th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 105,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,872.34).

On Friday, April 5th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 110,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,850.00 ($18,333.33).

TEK stock opened at A$0.15 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.21. Thorney Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of A$0.31 ($0.22).

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

