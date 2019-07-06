Insider Buying: Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Acquires A$17,955.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Fiona Brown purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.13 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,955.00 ($12,734.04).

ASX:DDR opened at A$5.26 ($3.73) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.91 million and a P/E ratio of 26.04. Dicker Data Ltd has a twelve month low of A$2.78 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of A$5.82 ($4.13).

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

