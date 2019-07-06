Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.97.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $972,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

