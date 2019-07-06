Independent Research Reiterates “€7.25” Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBK. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.29 ($8.48).

FRA DBK opened at €7.18 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €6.38. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

