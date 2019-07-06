IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PI. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise Masters sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $37,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,545 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 14,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

