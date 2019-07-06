II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

IIVI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.82.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.93 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $407,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $10,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $8,580,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 540,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after acquiring an additional 223,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $6,629,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

