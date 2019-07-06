ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.09. ICU Medical reported earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.08 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $330.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.46. 63,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,988. ICU Medical has a one year low of $210.94 and a one year high of $321.70. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.08.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $52,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,607 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. FMR LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,937,000 after acquiring an additional 199,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,575,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $40,359,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 160,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in ICU Medical by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,483,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,798 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

