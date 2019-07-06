Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NYSE:HGV opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard Potter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,688,000 after acquiring an additional 715,636 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $312,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,867,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000,000 after acquiring an additional 515,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $324,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

