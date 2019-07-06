Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,808.57 ($23.63).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,771.50 ($23.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,691.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

