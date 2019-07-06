Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director John Poyhonen acquired 3,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Waage Christian acquired 1,400 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,101,000 after acquiring an additional 439,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,913,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after buying an additional 132,207 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after buying an additional 1,320,025 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,054,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after buying an additional 473,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.43% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.