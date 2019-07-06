Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $608.88 million, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.62 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $783,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 433,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.