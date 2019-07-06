Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Shares of HP opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 357.36 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3,372.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,322,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,764,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $17,491,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 297,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 960,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 241,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

